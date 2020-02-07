Also available on the NBC app

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, spoke with inmates at HMP Downview in Sutton, South London, on Thursday, one of only 12 female prisons in all of England. The royal heard firsthand accounts of the facility's rehabilitation initiatives, including hands-on classes in photography, fashion, manufacturing and more. According to Clarence House, the courses aim to teach useful professional skills to promote greater wellbeing and lower recidivism rates. The prisoner's library has also launched the Books Unlocked platform with the National Literacy Trust to help inmates embrace reading, and some are also organizing a festival called Penned Up that's reportedly hoping to book at least one high-profile guest speaker – Meghan Markle!

