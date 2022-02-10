Main Content

Duchess Camilla Speaks Out For First Time About Queen Title: 'I Feel Very, Very Honored'

Duchess Camilla has spoken out for the first time about Queen Elizabeth's future royal title for her as Queen Consort. Prince Charles' wife was asked by a member of the public about Queen Elizabeth confirming her wish over the weekend for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as Queen Consort when Charles eventually takes the throne. Her majesty made the feelings known in a message on the 70th anniversary of her Accession Day: "It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort."

