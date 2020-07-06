Also available on the nbc app

Prince Charles is as fit as a fiddle! Months after his battle with coronavirus, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, gave a positive update on her husband's health during an appearance on "The Emma Barnett Show" on BBC Radio 5. "He is probably the fittest man of his age I know," she said. "He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat. He leaves everybody miles behind." However, despite his high level of activity, the 71-year-old future monarch refuses to join his wife for ballet classes!

