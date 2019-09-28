Duane 'Dog' Chapman Tears Up Over Pulmonary Embolism Diagnosis 3 Months After Losing Wife Beth

Also available on the NBC app

Duane "Dog" Chapman is experiencing alarming health struggles in the wake of beloved wife Beth's death. The "Dog's Most Wanted" star learns on an upcoming episode of "The Dr. Oz Show" that he is suffering from a potentially life-threatening pulmonary embolism. "You're a ticking time bomb," Dr. Oz tells a tearful Dog. "You aren't going to be here, with the heart the way it is right now." The bounty hunter's diagnosis comes just two weeks after he was hospitalized with chest pains. Despite telling Dr. Oz he isn't "afraid" to die, Dog admits he's definitely not ready.

Appearing: