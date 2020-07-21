Also available on the NBC app

Duane "Dog" Chapman is opening up about one of his last moments with his late wife, Beth Chapman. During a conversation on "Faith with Katie" on Facebook Live, the famed bounty hunter revealed that he never acknowledged that his wife would die until the end. He said he told her, "’You're gonna go see my mom. You're gonna go see your daddy. And Bethy, you're gonna see Barbara Katie.’ She would not look at me. All of the sudden she knew I had given up and I was her last, you know, hope.”

