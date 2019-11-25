Also available on the NBC app

Could a collaboration between Dua Lipa and Lizzo be on the way? The British pop star would definitely be here for it! Dua tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles at the 2019 American Music Awards that if she could record a song with anyone after the show it would be the "Truth Hurts" singer. And, which of Taylor Swift's looks from the past decade is her favorite? Dua also dishes on the hot-pink satin gown she rocked on the red carpet.

Appearing: