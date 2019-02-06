Dua Lipa talks with Access at the premiere of "Alita: Battle Angel" about attending the Grammys this Sunday as a nominee. Plus, hear what the singer has coming next!
Appearing:
Tags: Access, dua lipa, dua lipa 2019, dua lipa alita, dua lipa grammys, dua lipa grammy noms, dua lipa interview, dua lipa music video, music, musicians, grammys, 2019 grammys, award season, hollywood, celebrity, gossip, celebrity news, breaking news, interviews, entertainment, entertainment news
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.