The driver in the hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj's father has reportedly been sentenced to one year in jail. 71-year-old Charles Polevich received his sentence on Wednesday in Nassau County court on Long Island, per multiple reports. According to the Associated Press, he must also pay a $5,000 fine and will have his driver's license suspended for six months.

