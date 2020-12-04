Also available on the nbc app

Drew Sidora is Atlanta's newest peach! "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" newcomer talked to Access Hollywood about the show's upcoming season. Drew confessed that it was "all peachy" during filming and shared that fans can expect a lot of unexpected drama. Drew also opened up about how joining the show caused her and her husband to seek marriage counseling. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” premieres Sunday, December 6th at 8pm ET/PT on Bravo.

