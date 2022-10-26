Main Content

Drew Scott & Jonathan Scott Remember Leslie Jordan: ‘He’s Such A Loving Person’

CLIP10/25/22

Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall and they reflected on working with the late Leslie Jordan on “Celebrity IOU,” in an episode which will air this upcoming season. They also shared about how they plan to share tribute to the late “Will & Grace” star on the new season of the show. “Celebrity IOU” Season 4 returns Monday, Nov. 14, at 9 PM on HGTV and HGTV Go.

