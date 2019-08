Also available on the NBC app

"Property Brothers" star Drew Scott and fiancée Linda Phan are giving back for their upcoming wedding! On WE Day 2018, the soon-to-be spouses talked to Access about partnering with WE on for their non-traditional registry and their Ecuadorian honeymoon. Plus, Drew shared how his "Dancing with the Stars" pals Emma Slater and Sasha Farber helped him and Linda prepare for a special part of their wedding day.

