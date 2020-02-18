Also available on the NBC app

Drew Carey's ex-fiancee Amie Harwick died over the weekend, and now a former boyfriend of hers, Gareth Pursehouse, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Harwick, a former Playboy Model, was a well-known therapist in West Hollywood who regularly appeared on her YouTube channel, and was featured in the documentary "Addicted To Sexting." Amie was also Drew Carey's ex-fiancée. Carey and Harwick reportedly first began dating in the summer of 2017. According to People Magazine, in January 2018 Carey proposed to Harwick, but later that year they ended their engagement.

