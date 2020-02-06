Also available on the NBC app

Drew Carey is embracing every "fun, goofy" opportunity he can! After his big reveal as The Llama on "The Masked Singer," the "Price is Right" host tells Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles in a round of Backstage Banter why he wanted to be part of the hit reality competition. And, Drew reveals that he picked his animal alias himself, explaining why it "sang" to him more than other options. The comedian also shares how many people knew about his undercover gig and why he would pick Shakira for a duet partner.

