Feb. 15 marks two years since Drew Carey's former fiancé, family and sex therapist Dr. Amie Harwick, was pushed off the balcony of her Hollywood Hills home. Her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse has been charged with murder; he pleaded not guilty and is set to face trial later this year. Now, Drew has is sitting down with "48 Hours" for an emotional interview, where he reveals he thinks about Amie "every single day." "48 Hours: The Final Hours of Amie Harwick" airs Feb. 12 at 10/9c on CBS.

NR Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight