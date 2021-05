Also available on the nbc app

Three’s a crowd? Not for Drew Barrymore! The actress once ended up tagging along on a date with Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron back when the “High School Musical” stars were together – yes, really! – and she recalled the epic memory with Vanessa on Friday’s “The Drew Barrymore Show,” where they both agreed that it was a night they’ll never forget!

Appearing: