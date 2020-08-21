Also available on the nbc app

Drew Barrymore wants to carry on an eccentric Barrymore family legacy when she finally passes on. The "Santa Clarita Diet" actress had a fun interview on "Hot Ones" this week, during which she addressed a legend about her famous family dating back nearly 80 years.” Is it true that your grandfather's body was stolen from the morgue by W.C. Fields, Errol Flynn and Sadakichi Hartmann so that they could prop him up against a poker table and throw one last party for the guy?” host Sean Evans asked. “Not only yes, but there have been cinematic interpretations of that,” she replied, citing Blake Edwards’ “S.O.B.” She added, “I hope my friends do the same for me. That is the kind of spirit I can get behind. Just prop the old bag up. Let's have a few last rounds.”

