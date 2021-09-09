Also available on the nbc app

Drew Barrymore is grateful for athletes like Simone Biles who are advancing the conversation around the importance of mental health. "When you hear it from an athlete, those are people that are infallibly capable, and I think athletes supporting mental health will keep an open mind for people … I thank athletes for setting up the roadmap," she told Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall. Drew also opened up about going deep in Season 2 of "The Drew Barrymore Show," which premieres Sept. 13 on CBS.

