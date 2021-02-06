Also available on the nbc app

Martha Stewart has a not-so-secret A-list admirer! The lifestyle expert wowed her Instagram followers with another glam selfie this week, showing off the on-point hair and makeup she rocked for a recent photo shoot. Thousands of fans flocked to the comment section with praise and they weren't the only ones knocked out by Martha – at least one famous friend chimed in, too! Drew Barrymore didn't hold back her take, telling the 79-year-old exactly what she thought of the snap, writing, "Again, I don't care if it's inappropriate…YOU ARE SO HOT."

Appearing: