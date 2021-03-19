Also available on the nbc app

Drew Barrymore knows the challenges of dating in the digital world just like the rest of us! The talk show host opened up to Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover about feeling "so vulnerable" using dating apps and worrying about putting out the wrong message. "I think my dating app experience is exactly like a lot of other women's, you know? Like, 'Who is this guy? Why is he being quippy? And why is his account private and I can't find out anything [other] than his first name?' … It's a very weird world," she explained. Drew also talked about her perspective on cosmetic surgery and why she'll "never say never" to it. Plus, she gushed about her newfound love of gardening and her partnership with Instead, a natural lawn care program.

