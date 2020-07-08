Also available on the nbc app

Drew Barrymore is living in the moment and feeling great doing it! The actress detailed her self-care and fitness routine in the August 2020 issue of InStyle magazine as she discussed quarantine life with two young daughters. "I eat really clean and healthy, and I do an hour of Pilates at least four days a week," she said. "I have to work so hard at not being the size of a bus. And it's OK. That is just my journey. That is my karma. I don't know, maybe I was thin and mean in a past life."

