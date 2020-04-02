Also available on the NBC app

Drew Barrymore is up for any challenge! After Stella McCartney posted a fun video sliding down her staircase, the Flower Beauty founder decided to try it herself – but her attempt hilariously paled in comparison. "Oh god, this isn't going well," Drew groaned and she slowly slipped down the stairs wrapped in a fuzzy rug. "I don't think this is the way it's supposed to look … I hope this satisfies." Drew then challenged her longtime pal Jimmy Fallon to try out the #StellaStaircase challenge next.

