Hello, Angels! Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu had an epic "Charlie's Angels" reunion and proved they're the same fierce trio they were when they made their big screen debut together 20 years ago! The actresses joined forces for the premiere of Drew's new daytime talk show on Monday, enjoying a socially distanced but emotionally close get-together where they reminisced about their two-decade friendship and how far they've come personally and professionally – with their fair share of ups and downs along the way!

