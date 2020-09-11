Also available on the nbc app

Drew Barrymore is ready for daytime! The movie legend tells Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover all about her upcoming talk show and launching such a big project in the midst of a pandemic. As a new TV host, how does she now look back at her iconic 1995 David Letterman interview? Drew also touches on welcoming longtime pals and "Charlie's Angels" co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu as her first guests, and shares how "beautiful" Cameron's baby daughter Raddix is and why seeing her friend become a mom means so much. And, the "all in" mother of two explains why she's "never, never, never" getting married again and explains the challenges of parenting during quarantine. "The Drew Barrymore Show" premieres Sept. 14 – check your local listings.

