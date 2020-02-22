Also available on the NBC app

More than 20 years ago, Drew Barrymore was a starlet on the rise! Then-Access Hollywood correspondent Jeff Probst visited Drew in France on the set of her romantic drama "Ever After" and told her she'd been listed with Leonardo DiCaprio in a list of up-and-coming actors. "Can you imagine being put in that company with Leonardo DiCaprio?" she grinned. Drew also talked about her movie, which put a spin on the classic Cinderella story, and talked about her own princess dreams. "I always wanted the man of my dreams to come and rescue me. We all do, because we're all on that amazing soul search," she said.

