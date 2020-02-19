Also available on the NBC app

Drew Barrymore opened up on Instagram about her 20-pound weight loss journey and struggles to stay fit post-pregnancy. The "Santa Clarita Diet" star posted before-and-after pics for her #wellnessweek on Instagram and gave a shout-out to her trainer and friend, Marnie Alton. "Marnie was the one who got me there," Drew captioned. "I love her. Inside and out." The actress also told fans, "DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too!"

