Drew Barrymore is opening up about a time in her childhood when her mom admitted her to a psychiatric ward when she was a teen. The 46-year-old got candid, telling Howard Stern, “I used to laugh at those Malibu 30-day places. Malibu was sort of the opposite of the experience I had. I was in a place for a year and a half called Van Nuys Psychiatric. And you couldn’t mess around in there and if you did, you would get thrown either in a padded room or get put in stretcher restraints, and tied up.”

