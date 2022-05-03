Drew Barrymore is expressing remorse for her recent comments on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial. The "Santa Clarita Diet" actress shared an Instagram video message this past weekend to apologize for "making light" of the situation on Friday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," joking that it was "a seven-layer dip of insanity." "I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out, because this can be a teachable moment for me in how I move forward," she said in part.

