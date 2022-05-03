Main Content

Drew Barrymore 'Deeply' Apologizes For 'Making Light' Of Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Trial

CLIP05/02/22

Drew Barrymore is expressing remorse for her recent comments on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial. The "Santa Clarita Diet" actress shared an Instagram video message this past weekend to apologize for "making light" of the situation on Friday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," joking that it was "a seven-layer dip of insanity." "I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out, because this can be a teachable moment for me in how I move forward," she said in part.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Go to show page
Tags: Drew Barrymore, Amber Heard, Johnny Depp, trial, The Drew Barrymore Show, celebrity
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.