Drew Barrymore opened up about what life has been like raising her children after her divorce from husband, Will Kopelman. Drew, who shares daughters, Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, with her ex-husband, recently revealed in a new interview with host Willie Geist on “Sunday Today,” that it wasn’t easy moving on from her marriage knowing how it may affect their children. “His family and I sort of made the most important choice: to be so together and united and connected. That's, I guess, what they call family ... And I know from not growing up with any family whatsoever that that was the last thing I wanted to do for my daughters,” she told Geist.

