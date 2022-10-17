Main Content

Drew Barrymore Admits She Doesn't Need Sex

Drew Barrymore is opening up about her sex life. The 47-year-old actress released a blog post on Sunday that gave her fans context after she recently said she could go "years" without sex while discussing Andrew Garfield going celibate for six months in 2016 for "Silence." "I'm sure that there was one point in my life where six months might have seemed extreme, but I'm on the other side of that now," she wrote. Drew reminded her fans that she doesn't hate sex," she just has a new outlook on it.

