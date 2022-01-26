Also available on the nbc app

"Property Brothers" Drew and Jonathan Scott hopped on a dancing TikTok trend with a familiar sound from reality TV star Kim Kardashian. Drew shared the video on his Instagram profile which shows the twin contractors dancing around in clips and outtakes from their various TV projects accompanied by Kim's audio, "it's a full-time job and it's extremely time consuming," which is from a March 2021 interview with Vogue about the ending of "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" after 20 seasons.

