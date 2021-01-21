Main Content

Dream Kardashian Rocks Dad Rob’s Childhood T-Shirt And It’s The Cutest!

CLIP01/20/21

Rob Kardashian is one proud dad. The 33-year-old shared an adorable photo of his daughter Dream Kardashian wearing his childhood T-shirt on his Instagram with the caption, “She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child.” Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian both gushed over their niece’s sweet snap. Khloe commented with a series of heart-eye emojis, while Kourtney wrote, “I can’t deal.”

