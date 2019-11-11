Dream Kardashian Has Princess-Themed 3rd Birthday With Lavish Presents From Aunts And Cousins

Also available on the NBC app

Dream Kardashian was flying high for her 3rd birthday. The little girl was showered with lots of love from her famous family, including auntie Kylie Jenner, who took her niece on a helicopter! "Took Dream on her first helicopter ride," the makeup mogul gushed. "Happy Birthday baby girl.. You are a gift." Rob Kardashian also celebrated his daughter on Instagram with snaps of her eating a delicious cupcake before the big adventure!

