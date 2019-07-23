Drea Kelly On Co-parenting With R. Kelly: 'Your Actions Make You A Bad Father'

Also available on the NBC app

R. Kelly's ex-wife is opening up. Drea Kelly stopped by Access Live to tell her side of the story. Drea, who shares three children with the disgraced singer, shares what it's like parenting their kids. Drea reveals she doesn't have to tell their kids that he's a bad father because his "actions make (him) a bad father." Plus, she explains why R. Kelly's now-infamous interview with Gayle King was an Oscar-Winning performance.

