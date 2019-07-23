Access
WEEKDAYS

Drea Kelly On Co-parenting With R. Kelly: 'Your Actions Make You A Bad Father'

CLIP07/23/19
Details
Also available on the NBC app

R. Kelly's ex-wife is opening up. Drea Kelly stopped by Access Live to tell her side of the story. Drea, who shares three children with the disgraced singer, shares what it's like parenting their kids. Drea reveals she doesn't have to tell their kids that he's a bad father because his "actions make (him) a bad father." Plus, she explains why R. Kelly's now-infamous interview with Gayle King was an Oscar-Winning performance.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrity news, access show, access live, have you seen, drea kelly tmz, drea kelly indicted, drea kelly dancing on growing up hip hop, drea kelly r kelly, drea kelly crying, drea kelly and r kelly, andrea kelly, drea kelly baby daddy, drea kelly dancing with r kelly, drea kelly growing up hip hop, drea kelly growing up hip hop atlanta, drea kelly interview, drea kelly praising r kelly, drea kelly surviving r kelly
S20198 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
Most Recent
  • Most Recent
  • Interview
  • Highlight
  • Sneak Peek

Clips (100)

2-Year-Old Girl Gets 'Happy Birthday Loser' Cake After Bakery Mistake
CLIP 07/24/19
Missing Teens Now Suspects In Double Murder Of Globetrotting Couple
CLIP 07/24/19
Wendy Williams Tears Up While Insisting She'll Never Take Back Ex-Husband
CLIP 07/24/19
Jennifer Lopez's 5 Sexiest Fashion Moments Of All Time
CLIP 07/24/19
Why Mark Consuelos Won't Give Dating Advice To His 'Riverdale' Co-Stars
CLIP 07/24/19
Julianne Hough: Infertility Is 'Nothing To Be Ashamed Of'
CLIP 07/24/19
John Cena Makes WWE Debut with New Love After Ex Nikki Bella Makes Her Boyfriend Official
CLIP 07/24/19
From Bindi Irwin To Kate Middleton: Celebs With Eco-Friendly Diamond Rings
CLIP 07/24/19
Michael Phelps Frustrated Over 19-Year-Old Smashing His World Record
CLIP 07/24/19
Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Infertility When Announcing Pregnancy With Second Child
CLIP 07/24/19
Gigi Hadid and 'Bachelorette' Frontrunner Tyler C. Are Following Each Other On Instagram
CLIP 07/24/19
Our Favorite Moments Of Bindi Irwin Gushing About New Fiancé Chandler Powell
CLIP 07/24/19
Bishop Curry Reveals Marriage Tips He Gave Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
CLIP 07/24/19
'Blade Runner' and 'True Blood' Star Rutger Hauer Dead At 75
CLIP 07/24/19
Princess Eugenie's Happy Anniversary To Parents Sparks Royal Fans To Rally For Remarriage
CLIP 07/24/19
Valerie Harper’s Husband Refuses To Put Her In Hospice Despite Doctors’ Suggestion
CLIP 07/24/19
Terry Bradshaw Admits He Would Out Sing JLo If She Performs At SB Halftime Show
CLIP 07/24/19
How Gold Medal Gymnast Laurie Hernandez Will Use 'DWTS' Experience For 2020 Olympics
CLIP 07/24/19
Selma Blair Admits Her Son Wouldn't Have Dinner If It Wasn't For Sarah Michelle Gellar
CLIP 07/24/19
Wait, Prince George And Princess Charlotte Didn't Meet Baby Archie For Two Months?!
CLIP 07/24/19
Alex Rodriguez Melts Hearts With Birthday Video For Jennifer Lopez: 'You’re Simply The Best Partner In Life'
CLIP 07/24/19
Bindi Irwin Gets Engaged To High School Sweetheart On 21st Birthday
CLIP 07/24/19
Lizzo Admits She Was 'Sick As F***' For Her 'Hustlers' Pole Dancing Scenes
CLIP 07/23/19
Idris Elba: 'Black Superman' Line In 'Hobbs & Shaw' Was 'Complete Improv'
CLIP 07/23/19
Ole Miss Student Charged With Murder In Ally Kostial Case
CLIP 07/23/19
Gabrielle Union Says Husband Dwyane Wade Sounds Like 'A Dying Rhino' When He Snores
CLIP 07/23/19
Chris Pratt Demonstrates Just How Terrified He Was On New 'Jurassic World' Ride
CLIP 07/23/19
Watch Subway Musicians Expertly Cover Rihanna's 'Work' With String Instruments
CLIP 07/23/19
See Tony Winner Cynthia Erivo As Harriet Tubman In First Look At Powerful Biopic
CLIP 07/23/19
Why R. Kelly's Crisis Manager Is Stepping Down After Explosive Interview
CLIP 07/23/19
Whitney Port Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: 'My Identity Has Been Shaken'
CLIP 07/23/19
Jamie Lynn Spears Could Be Reprising Role In 'Zoey 101' Reboot
CLIP 07/23/19
How You Can Read 120 Pages From Taylor Swift’s Personal Diary
CLIP 07/23/19
Billy Joel Joins Blind Teen Music Prodigy On Piano For Heartwarming Duet
CLIP 07/23/19
'90 Day Fiancé' Alums Chantel And Pedro Dish On Their Explosive Spinoff
CLIP 07/23/19
Prince Harry Does Adorable Dance with Dr. Jane Goodall After Cuddling With Baby Archie
CLIP 07/23/19
Police Officer Aces At Riding Mechanical Bull While Responding To Noise Complaint
CLIP 07/23/19
Watch Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins' Adorable Gender Reveal To Announce Third Baby
CLIP 07/23/19
Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige Shows Life At Christian Sleepaway Camp After Arrest
CLIP 07/23/19
Ashley I. Defends Luke P. On 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All': 'We're Bullying The Bully'
CLIP 07/23/19
Watch Derek Hough Surprise Tourists With Impromptu Dance Lessons
CLIP 07/23/19
Lance Bass Told Britney Spears He Was Gay On Her 2004 Wedding Night To Make Her Stop Crying
CLIP 07/23/19
Austin Butler Says Being Picked To Play Elvis Was One Of 'The Greatest Wake-Up Calls Of My Life'
CLIP 07/23/19
How This Woman Went From Living With Cockroaches To The Hollywood Hills
CLIP 07/23/19
Justin Baldoni Calls 'Jane the Virgin' Ending 'A Bittersweet Goodbye'
CLIP 07/23/19
Drea Kelly On Co-parenting With R. Kelly: 'Your Actions Make You A Bad Father'
CLIP 07/23/19
The Unique Way Queen Elizabeth Picks Her Perfect Outfit Every Morning
CLIP 07/23/19
Brad Pitt Recalls First Moments Filming With Leonardo DiCaprio: 'It Was Pretty Automatic For Us'
CLIP 07/23/19
Is Britney Spears Engaged? Pop Star Sparks Rumors by Wearing Diamond Ring
CLIP 07/23/19
Demi Kisses Woman On 'Bachelor In Paradise’ In First-Ever Same Sex Smooch In Show History
CLIP 07/23/19
Luke P's Most Shocking Moments from 'The Bachelorette: Men Tell All'
CLIP 07/23/19
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Reuniting For First Co-Starring Roles In 20 Years
CLIP 07/22/19
Kristen Bell Is 'Giddy' That 'Veronica Mars' Is Back On TV: 'Who Let Us Do This?!'
CLIP 07/22/19
Inside The Chilling Poisoning Mystery That Nearly Killed A Young Mother
CLIP 07/22/19
5 Times Prince George's Facial Expressions Were A Total Mood
CLIP 07/22/19
Did North West Really Wear A Nose Ring At Her Great-Grandmother's Birthday Party?
CLIP 07/22/19
Pregnant Shay Mitchell Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Neon Bikini
CLIP 07/22/19
Bella Thorne Comes Out As Pansexual: 'It Doesn't Have To Be A Girl Or A Guy'
CLIP 07/22/19
Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Birthday Wish For Prince George Upset Royal Fans
CLIP 07/22/19
Is Ashley Benson's New Tattoo A Permanent Tribute For Girlfriend Cara Delevingne?
CLIP 07/22/19
Chelsea Clinton Feels ‘Love And Gratitude’ Welcoming Son Jasper
CLIP 07/22/19
Nicole Kidman Shuts Down Interviewer Over 'Outrageous' Sex Life Question About Keith Urban
CLIP 07/22/19
'Riverdale' Stars Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Break Up After Nearly Two Years Together
CLIP 07/22/19
How Wendy Williams Treated Herself On First Birthday After Divorce: I Got A Credit Card For The Day
CLIP 07/22/19
David and Victoria Beckham Have Awesome Vacay with Karaoke, Dancing and Water Park
CLIP 07/22/19
'Gilmore Girls' Star Sean Gunn And Natasha Halevi Have Untraditional Picnic-Themed Wedding
CLIP 07/22/19
Julianne Hough Calls Reaching Top Of Mount Kilimanjaro Most Physical And Mental Experience Ever
CLIP 07/22/19
Mike Moh Who Plays Bruce Lee In 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Calls Brad Pitt ‘Down To Earth’
CLIP 07/22/19
Watch Boris Kodjoe And Brother Show You How To Work Out With Your Family
CLIP 07/22/19
Jodie Sweetin Gets Real About Motherhood: 'Kids Are Dumber Than You Think'
CLIP 07/22/19
Former Monk Jay Shetty Gives You 5 Easy Tips To Boost Your Mental Health
CLIP 07/22/19
50-Year-Old Woman With Breast Cancer Looks Unrecognizable After Makeover
CLIP 07/22/19
How Prince William Is Already Prepping Prince George For The Throne
CLIP 07/22/19
Watch Tom Hanks Perfectly Embody Every Aspect Of Mister Rogers
CLIP 07/22/19
Shawn Johnson Gives Emotional Pregnancy Update After Having Scary Complications
CLIP 07/22/19
Amanda Knox And Fiancé Asking For Donations To Make Wedding 'Best Party Ever'
CLIP 07/22/19
Keanu Reeves Surprises Fan With 'Breathtaking' Stunt Proving Again To Be The Best
CLIP 07/22/19
All The Times Prince George Has Rocked Affordable Fashion After $7 H&M Birthday Polo
CLIP 07/22/19
Alex Rodriguez Busts A Groove With Daughters At Jennifer Lopez's Concert
CLIP 07/21/19
Prince George Flashes Toothy Grin In Adorable Photos For 6th Birthday
CLIP 07/21/19
KJ Apa Packs On The PDA With Britt Robertson At Comic-Con 2019
CLIP 07/21/19
Selena Gomez Stuns As Maid Of Honor At Her Cousin's Wedding
CLIP 07/20/19
Priyanka Chopra Dazzles In Red For Epic Miami Birthday Bash With Nick Jonas
CLIP 07/20/19
Chester Bennington's Mom Remembers His Final Moments On The Anniversary Of His Death
CLIP 07/20/19
From Jeffrey Epstein To ASAP Rocky: Breaking Down The Latest Celebrity Court Cases
CLIP 07/20/19
Super Bowl Champ Mitch Petrus Dies Of Heat Stroke At 32
CLIP 07/19/19
Meghan McCain Reveals She Suffered A Miscarriage: It Was 'A Horrendous Experience'
CLIP 07/19/19
Andy Cohen Admits Pal Wendy Williams' Estranged Husband Was Not His 'Biggest Fan'
CLIP 07/19/19
Jennifer Lopez's Pole Dancing Teacher Reveals How The Star Mastered Her 'Hustlers' Moves
CLIP 07/19/19
Jennifer Lopez's Iconic Grammys Dress Got Turned Into A Sneaker For Her 50th Birthday
CLIP 07/19/19
Vin Diesel Gets Toretto-Inspired Car In Emotional 'Fast & Furious' Birthday Celebration
CLIP 07/19/19
Irina Shayk Slays In Black Lingerie For Sultry Post-Breakup Vogue Cover
CLIP 07/19/19
Watch Kristen Bell Hilariously Freak Out Over Meeting Lin-Manuel Miranda At Comic-Con
CLIP 07/19/19
Reactions of People Seeing ‘Cats’ Trailer Are Exactly What You’d Expect
CLIP 07/19/19
Jessica Alba Got Tattoos To Honor Her Three Kids After Regretful 'Tramp Stamp'
CLIP 07/19/19
Kendall Jenner Makes Hearts Race With Nude Snap To Celebrate Being Acne Free
CLIP 07/19/19
Watch NFL Player Bring Mom To Tears By Surprising Her With A Gorgeous House
CLIP 07/19/19
Watch Chris Hemsworth's 5-Year-Old Twins Ace At Wine Pouring for Mom Elsa Pataky's Birthday
CLIP 07/19/19
Patricia Arquette Believes Felicity Huffman Is 'Sincerely Sorry' About College Admissions Scandal
CLIP 07/19/19
Les Twins Reveal Their Surprising Nickname for Beyoncé
CLIP 07/19/19
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.