Not only is Drake artist of the decade - but he is also father of the year! The 34-year-old rapper was honored with the prestigious Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Award, and the people closest to him were right there to see him get crowned. After Drake took the stage alongside his son, Adonis, the little one seemed overwhelmed by the attention and busted into tears.

