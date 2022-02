Also available on the nbc app

Drake has a multilingual 4-year-old on his hands! The rapper's son, Adonis, spoke French to him in an adorable Instagram video on Friday, where Drake was willing to let the little one put him to the test. Despite Adonis' impressive skills, Drake couldn't help but question whether things were getting lost in translation!

