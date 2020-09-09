Also available on the nbc app

Drake's son Adonis is growing up so fast! The rapper shared a rare but adorable photo of the 2-year-old on social media to mark his first day of school. The sweet snap showed the toddler suited up in black hoodie and sweatpants with his blonde curls braided in cornrows. The proud dad wrote, "First day of school… The world is yours kid." Adonis' mother, artist Sophie Brussaux, also celebrated her little boy's milestone by posting cute pictures taken from his drop-off to class.

