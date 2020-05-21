Also available on the NBC app

Just hold on, Drake is setting the record straight! The Grammy winner jumped on social media to clear the air after raising eyebrows thanks to an unreleased collaboration with Future that was played during a late-night Instagram Live listening session. Fans zeroed in on Drizzy's lyrics about Kylie Jenner, who he refers to as "a side piece" in the song. The suggestive verse quickly reignited rumors of a romance between the pair even though the track also includes mentions of Gigi Hadid and Kylie's sister Kendall.

