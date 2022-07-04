Drake wants it that way – and he got it! The rap superstar joined the Backstreet Boys on stage in his hometown of Toronto over the weekend for an epic collab on their '90s hit, and he didn't hold back when fanning out over the chance to sing with the boy band. The guys even reportedly called Drake their honorary sixth member, and the group took a bow after wrapping the song. According to fan video from the audience, Drake explained why the signature track is so meaningful to him.

NR S0 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight