Also available on the nbc app

Jared “Drake” Bell has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to two charges of crimes against a child. The former “Drake and Josh” star appeared via Zoom at an Ohio court hearing on July 12, 2021 where he received two years of probation and 200 hours of community service, according to NBC News. Bell spoke out at the hearing saying that he’s sorry. “Today I accept this plea because my conduct was wrong. I’m sorry that the victim was harmed in any way — that was obviously not my intention. I have taken this matter very, very seriously, and again I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions,” the 35-year-old said according to NBC News.

Appearing: