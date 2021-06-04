Also available on the nbc app

Drake Bell is facing new legal troubles. The former Nickelodeon star was arrested in Ohio this week on one charge of attempted child endangerment and one charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to documents obtained by Access Hollywood. Bell was first indicted in May and pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Thursday. He is currently free after posting a $2500 personal bond. A spokesperson for the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office told Access on Friday that the alleged victim filed a report with her local police department in Canada in October 2018 when she was 15, claiming that an incident occurred between her and Bell at a Cleveland nightclub the previous year. A rep for Bell did not immediately respond to Access Hollywood’s request for comment. The actor’s attorney had no comment.

Appearing: