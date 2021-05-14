Also available on the nbc app

Nicki Minaj and Drake are getting real about their friendship. The “Starships” rapper connected with Drake Thursday night on Instagram live to promote her new track “Seeing Green” featuring him and Lil Wayne. The song is from Nicki’s 2009 mixtape “Beam Me Up Scotty,” which was re-released today with some new songs. During their IG live the “Young Money Cash Money” rappers opened up about their relationship over the years. Drake also revealed that he wants Nicki to release more music. “We really miss your presence. We miss the bars. We miss the excitement that you bring,” Drake said.

Appearing: