Dr. Phil is dedicating two episodes of his talk show this week to helping people handle all the anxiety surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. During a Zoom chat with Access Hollywood co-host Sibley Scoles, Phil broke down his dos and don'ts for staying mentally healthy amid such a stressful time, including how parents can boost the spirits of teens missing prom and graduation. The TV personality also gave an update on how his own family is staying connected during the crisis.

