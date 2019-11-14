Dr. Phil Says He's '100 Percent Convinced' Rodney Reed Is Innocent As Inmate's Execution Date Nears

Also available on the NBC app

A Texas man named Rodney Reed was sentenced to death more than 20 years ago for the 1996 murder of a 19-year-old woman, a crime for which he has maintained his innocence. Dr. Phil spoke to Reed in his first interview from death row last month ahead of his scheduled execution date on Nov. 20. Dr. Phil spoke to All Access about his interview and said he was "100 percent convinced" that he was telling the truth.

