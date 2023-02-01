Say goodbye to "Dr. Phil." The daytime talk show will come to an end after this season. "I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television. With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I'm moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do," Dr. Phil said in a statement to People.

