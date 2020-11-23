Also available on the nbc app

Dr. Phil is looking back at the time he locked his wife Robin in his car's trunk. While chatting with Kelly Clarkson for her hit talk show's segment dubbed "Drive-Interview," the TV personality revealed that he once accidentally locked his wife in the trunk of an old Mercedes. "She came climbing out of there, I can't tell you on daytime television what sweet Robin had to say. 'You got a rattle in your head, let me tell you something!' Oh my god, it went from bad to worse,” he said. "We never found the rattle," he said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Appearing: