Dr. Oz Reacts To Friend Alex Trebek's Return To Chemo: He's 'One Of The Bravest Men Out There'

Hours after Alex Trebek revealed that he was set to undergo more chemotherapy treatments to fight his stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Dr. Oz weighed in on the "Jeopardy!" host's health battle. "Trebek is one of the bravest men out there. He's also one of the wisest – by not giving up his day job, by thriving, by serving others and by keeping engaged in the world. You keep fighting through difficult times. So no matter how bad his illness may get, he'll be strong enough to overcome it," he told Access Hollywood. Oz also explained the difference between chemotherapy and targeted therapy, and he revealed whether he believes Trebek is putting on "a brave front" or not.

