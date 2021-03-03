Also available on the nbc app

Dr. Oz was a Good Samaritan in one man's time of dire need. The television personality jumped in to help save the life of a stranger after they suffered a medical emergency at Newark Liberty Airport on Monday night. The famous surgeon told Access Hollywood in a statement, "Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived at Newark Airport. I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, Newark Airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life. As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. You could save a life."

