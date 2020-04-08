Also available on the NBC app

Dr. Oz is shedding more light on the COVID-19 pandemic, which has claimed more than 80,000 lives worldwide and changed life as we know it. The health expert and TV star gave Access Hollywood's Scott Evans the rundown on everything people should know, including how the virus spreads, why masks and gloves are so important, whether it's safe to order food, if expecting parents should be worried and how long it will be until people can shake hands and congregate in groups again.

