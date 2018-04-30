Dr. Oz Dishes On Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: They 'Really Seem To Be Into Each Other'

"The Dr. Oz Show's" Dr. Mehmet Oz sits with Access Live's Natalie Morales and Kit Hoover and discusses Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who he visited the Vatican with.
Appearing:
Tags: Access, music, dr oz katy perry, dr oz emmy, access hollywood live, dr oz show, natalie morales, the dr oz show, access live, katy perry orlando bloom, dr oz access hollywood live, dr oz orlando bloom katy perry, orlando bloom katy perry, couples, musicians, orlando bloom, dr oz katy perry orlando bloom, tv, katy perry, dr mehmet oz, dr oz access live, dr oz orlando bloom, dr oz, kit hoover
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.