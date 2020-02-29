Also available on the NBC app

Dr. Oz is shedding light on the growing concern of COVID-19, known as coronavirus. The TV personality and surgeon told All Access that people don't need to "panic about" the virus as it continues to spread. "Most everyone is at risk of contracting the coronavirus because it's so infectious, but only a few folks are at risk of dying from it," he explains, adding that only "about 2 in 1,000 people will actually die." Oz also shared his tips for traveling amid the outbreak and taking everyday precautions to stay healthy.

